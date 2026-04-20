21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 2

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command complete day and night land navigation during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 20, 2026. The event tests competitors’ ability to navigate terrain independently while maintaining accuracy and endurance under limited visibility conditions. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 15:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003193
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-PT551-2637
|Filename:
|DOD_111642194
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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