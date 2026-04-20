What makes practicing in Navy Medicine different from civilian practice?

Cmdr. Angela Sadosky, an occupational therapist assigned to U.S. Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, discusses how she provides care to warfighters, veterans, retirees and their families in Navy Medicine while serving in the U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 16:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1003173
|VIRIN:
|260406-N-NX118-9633
|Filename:
|DOD_111641802
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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