What makes practicing in Navy Medicine different from civilian practice?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003173" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cmdr. Angela Sadosky, an occupational therapist assigned to U.S. Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, discusses how she provides care to warfighters, veterans, retirees and their families in Navy Medicine while serving in the U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.