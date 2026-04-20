Why did you join Navy Medicine?

Cmdr. Angela Sadosky, an occupational therapist assigned to U.S. Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, shares that she joined Navy Medicine to be a part of something bigger than herself and to give back while serving in the U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 16:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1003165
|VIRIN:
|260406-N-NX118-1223
|Filename:
|DOD_111641774
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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