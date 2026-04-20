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    What influenced your decision to pursue your commissioning path?

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    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon and James Lloyd

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Lt. Cmdr. Alainna Crotty, a clinical nurse specialist assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, discusses how she joined Navy through the direct accession pathway to serve in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 16:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1003159
    VIRIN: 260406-N-NX118-5289
    Filename: DOD_111641763
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

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    This work, What influenced your decision to pursue your commissioning path?, by Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon and James Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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