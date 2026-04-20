What influenced your decision to pursue your commissioning path?

Lt. Cmdr. Alainna Crotty, a clinical nurse specialist assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, discusses how she joined Navy through the direct accession pathway to serve in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 16:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1003159
|VIRIN:
|260406-N-NX118-5289
|Filename:
|DOD_111641763
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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