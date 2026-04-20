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    Owning the Skies: sUAS in action

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    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    04.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaitlin Frazier  

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Multinational special operations forces conduct training on effective operational use of small Unmanned Aircraft Systems during Flintlock 26 at an Ivorian training facility in Côte d’Ivoire, April 13-17, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kaitlin Frazier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 18:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003151
    VIRIN: 260415-F-CN389-1001
    Filename: DOD_111641465
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CI

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    This work, Owning the Skies: sUAS in action, by SSgt Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SOCOM
    drone
    Flintlock
    innovation
    SUAS
    AFRICOM

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