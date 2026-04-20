Owning the Skies: sUAS in action

Multinational special operations forces conduct training on effective operational use of small Unmanned Aircraft Systems during Flintlock 26 at an Ivorian training facility in Côte d’Ivoire, April 13-17, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kaitlin Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 18:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003151
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-CN389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111641465
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|CI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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