SAASS is a 50-week, follow-on school for selected graduates of intermediate-level Department of Defense PME schools. SAASS creates warrior-scholars with a superior ability to develop, evaluate, and employ airpower within the complex environment of modern war. Upon completion of all requirements and with faculty recommendation, graduates receive a master of philosophy degree in military strategy.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 11:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1003133
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-VY241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111641303
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SAASS Developing Expert Joint Warfighters, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forging Decision Advantage for the Future Fight
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