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    SAASS Developing Expert Joint Warfighters

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    SAASS is a 50-week, follow-on school for selected graduates of intermediate-level Department of Defense PME schools. SAASS creates warrior-scholars with a superior ability to develop, evaluate, and employ airpower within the complex environment of modern war. Upon completion of all requirements and with faculty recommendation, graduates receive a master of philosophy degree in military strategy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 11:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1003133
    VIRIN: 260420-F-VY241-1001
    Filename: DOD_111641303
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, SAASS Developing Expert Joint Warfighters, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    SAASS
    School of Advanced Air and Space Studies

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