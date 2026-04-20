Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is modernizing its historic waterfront through the Multi-Mission Dry Dock Project, a massive infrastructure upgrade to expand the shipyard's capacity to service Virginia-class submarines and ensure the fleet remains mission-ready for decades to come.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 10:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003126
|VIRIN:
|260420-N-NJ185-6185
|Filename:
|DOD_111640953
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, PNSY's Multi-Mission Dry Dock Project, by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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