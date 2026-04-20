(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PNSY's Multi-Mission Dry Dock Project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAINE, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Video by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is modernizing its historic waterfront through the Multi-Mission Dry Dock Project, a massive infrastructure upgrade to expand the shipyard's capacity to service Virginia-class submarines and ensure the fleet remains mission-ready for decades to come.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 10:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003126
    VIRIN: 260420-N-NJ185-6185
    Filename: DOD_111640953
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNSY's Multi-Mission Dry Dock Project, by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    PNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video