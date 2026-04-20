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    One step at a time: John Henderson’s journey with the St. Paul District on the Upper Mississippi River

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    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Join John Henderson, the passionate program manager of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program, and get inspired by John’s dedication to preserving this iconic waterway for generations to come. This inside look at John’s work will leave you with a newfound appreciation for the river that shapes our nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 10:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003125
    VIRIN: 260115-A-AB038-6021
    Filename: DOD_111640903
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, One step at a time: John Henderson’s journey with the St. Paul District on the Upper Mississippi River, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    UMRR, Upper Mississippi River Restoration program, Upper Mississippi River, St. Paul District, USACE

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