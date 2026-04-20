One step at a time: John Henderson’s journey with the St. Paul District on the Upper Mississippi River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003125" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Join John Henderson, the passionate program manager of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program, and get inspired by John’s dedication to preserving this iconic waterway for generations to come. This inside look at John’s work will leave you with a newfound appreciation for the river that shapes our nation.