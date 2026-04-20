Join John Henderson, the passionate program manager of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program, and get inspired by John’s dedication to preserving this iconic waterway for generations to come. This inside look at John’s work will leave you with a newfound appreciation for the river that shapes our nation.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 10:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003125
|VIRIN:
|260115-A-AB038-6021
|Filename:
|DOD_111640903
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, One step at a time: John Henderson’s journey with the St. Paul District on the Upper Mississippi River, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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