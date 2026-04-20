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    1st Cavalry Division of Choice Commercial

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    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The 1st Cavalry Division—America’s First Team—is more than a unit; it’s a legacy of excellence, innovation, and strength. The First Team is the “Division of Choice” for Soldiers across the Army. Whether it’s world-class training, unmatched esprit de corps, or opportunities for personal and professional growth, the 1st Cavalry Division develops leaders, builds cohesive teams, and accomplishes any mission.
    Choose legendary. Choose the First Team. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 10:44
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1003124
    VIRIN: 260420-A-GT207-3856
    Filename: DOD_111640899
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 1st Cavalry Division of Choice Commercial, by 1LT Tyler Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    First Team
    Be Legendary
    cavalry

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