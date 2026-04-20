U.S. Marines Board M/V Touska

U.S. Marines depart amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) by helicopter and transit over the Arabian Sea to board and seize M/V Touska. The Marines rappelled onto the Iranian-flagged vessel, April 19, after guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) disabled Touska’s propulsion when the commercial ship failed to comply with repeated warnings from U.S. forces over a six-hour period. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 11:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003123
|VIRIN:
|260420-D-D0477-2342
|Filename:
|DOD_111640872
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
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