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    U.S. Marines Board M/V Touska

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.19.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Marines depart amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) by helicopter and transit over the Arabian Sea to board and seize M/V Touska. The Marines rappelled onto the Iranian-flagged vessel, April 19, after guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) disabled Touska’s propulsion when the commercial ship failed to comply with repeated warnings from U.S. forces over a six-hour period. (U.S. Central Command Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 11:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003123
    VIRIN: 260420-D-D0477-2342
    Filename: DOD_111640872
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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