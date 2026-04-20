PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Public Affairs Office Representative Ens. Caitlyn Omey examines the importance of the air station and its lasting impacts during the NAS Pensacola 200th Birthday video. Founded in April 1826 – initially as Naval Shipyard Pensacola and later as NAS Pensacola – the continued U.S. military presence in Northwest Florida has been a mainstay, forging an ongoing and enduring relationship between a community appreciative of their service men and women and their desire to serve their county.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 10:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003122
|VIRIN:
|260418-N-PJ019-4969
|Filename:
|DOD_111640804
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 200 Years Forged Here; NAS Pensacola 200th Birthday, by Garrett Dipuma and ENS Caitlin Omey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.