200 Years Forged Here; NAS Pensacola 200th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003122" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Public Affairs Office Representative Ens. Caitlyn Omey examines the importance of the air station and its lasting impacts during the NAS Pensacola 200th Birthday video. Founded in April 1826 – initially as Naval Shipyard Pensacola and later as NAS Pensacola – the continued U.S. military presence in Northwest Florida has been a mainstay, forging an ongoing and enduring relationship between a community appreciative of their service men and women and their desire to serve their county.