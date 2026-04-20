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    200 Years Forged Here; NAS Pensacola 200th Birthday

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    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Video by Garrett Dipuma and Ensign Caitlin Omey

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Public Affairs Office Representative Ens. Caitlyn Omey examines the importance of the air station and its lasting impacts during the NAS Pensacola 200th Birthday video. Founded in April 1826 – initially as Naval Shipyard Pensacola and later as NAS Pensacola – the continued U.S. military presence in Northwest Florida has been a mainstay, forging an ongoing and enduring relationship between a community appreciative of their service men and women and their desire to serve their county.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 10:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003122
    VIRIN: 260418-N-PJ019-4969
    Filename: DOD_111640804
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 200 Years Forged Here; NAS Pensacola 200th Birthday, by Garrett Dipuma and ENS Caitlin Omey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CNRSE
    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola
    CNIC
    200 Years Forged Here

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