Vertical video footage of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 15th Airlift Squadron generating and flying a local C-17 Globemaster III training sortie at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. Aircrew at Joint Base Charleston routinely conduct training flights to maintain peak proficiency and job performance for operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 09:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003112
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-SC242-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111640603
|Length:
|00:05:34
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flying above the rain, by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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