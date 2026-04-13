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    Flying above the rain

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    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Vertical video footage of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 15th Airlift Squadron generating and flying a local C-17 Globemaster III training sortie at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. Aircrew at Joint Base Charleston routinely conduct training flights to maintain peak proficiency and job performance for operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 09:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003112
    VIRIN: 251205-F-SC242-7001
    Filename: DOD_111640603
    Length: 00:05:34
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Flying above the rain, by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aircrew
    1CTCS
    Vertical Video
    C17

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