21st TSC Best Squad Competition Day 2 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003110" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll package of U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lanes test competitors’ skill level 1 task proficiency through a CBRN station, radio tactics, call for fire, claymore emplacement, and function checks on the M249, M2 and M320. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)