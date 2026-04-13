B-roll package of U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lanes test competitors’ skill level 1 task proficiency through a CBRN station, radio tactics, call for fire, claymore emplacement, and function checks on the M249, M2 and M320. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 09:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003110
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-DR666-1069
|Filename:
|DOD_111640575
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Competition Day 2 B-Roll, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.