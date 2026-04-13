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    AFN Armed Forces Report April 17, 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson 

    AFN OCONUS CI Production

    An American Forces Network Armed Forces Report video highlighting news around the Department of War, April 8-10, 2026. Headlines include the Navy’s role in the Artemis II recovery, Marines preparing for Balikatan 26, Aimen participating in a remotely operated weapon station course and the Army’s launch of a new Data Operations Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 08:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1003103
    VIRIN: 260417-F-BF041-1001
    Filename: DOD_111640545
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Armed Forces Report April 17, 2026, by SrA Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    security force
    CROW system
    Technolgoy
    Balkikatan
    Artemis II
    AFN

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