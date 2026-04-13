An American Forces Network Armed Forces Report video highlighting news around the Department of War, April 8-10, 2026. Headlines include the Navy’s role in the Artemis II recovery, Marines preparing for Balikatan 26, Aimen participating in a remotely operated weapon station course and the Army’s launch of a new Data Operations Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 08:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1003103
|VIRIN:
|260417-F-BF041-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111640545
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Armed Forces Report April 17, 2026, by SrA Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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