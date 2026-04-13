Readiness in Motion: 2CR Dragoons Power Through Squadron STX

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a Situational Training Exercise in preparation for Exercise Fly Trap at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 8, 2026. During the training, Soldiers rehearsed small unit tactics, blank fire engagements, and rapid decision making under stress while integrating unmanned ground systems to enhance mobility and battlefield awareness. The exercise strengthened the squadron’s ability to operate in complex terrain, refined communication across dispersed elements, and maintained readiness for upcoming multinational training events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 06:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003099
|VIRIN:
|260408-A-MQ729-8439
|Filename:
|DOD_111640471
|Length:
|00:15:34
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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