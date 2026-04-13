Readiness in Motion: 2CR Dragoons Power Through Squadron STX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003099" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a Situational Training Exercise in preparation for Exercise Fly Trap at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 8, 2026. During the training, Soldiers rehearsed small unit tactics, blank fire engagements, and rapid decision making under stress while integrating unmanned ground systems to enhance mobility and battlefield awareness. The exercise strengthened the squadron’s ability to operate in complex terrain, refined communication across dispersed elements, and maintained readiness for upcoming multinational training events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)