(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Readiness in Motion: 2CR Dragoons Power Through Squadron STX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a Situational Training Exercise in preparation for Exercise Fly Trap at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 8, 2026. During the training, Soldiers rehearsed small unit tactics, blank fire engagements, and rapid decision making under stress while integrating unmanned ground systems to enhance mobility and battlefield awareness. The exercise strengthened the squadron’s ability to operate in complex terrain, refined communication across dispersed elements, and maintained readiness for upcoming multinational training events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 06:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003099
    VIRIN: 260408-A-MQ729-8439
    Filename: DOD_111640471
    Length: 00:15:34
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness in Motion: 2CR Dragoons Power Through Squadron STX, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dragoon
    stronger together
    AFN Bavaria
    train to fight
    Train to Win
    Better In Bavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video