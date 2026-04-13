AFN Naples - SAPR Proclamation BROLL Package

260408-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 8, 2026) AFN Naples b-roll package of the 2026 SAPR Proclamation signing at NSA Naples. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 05:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003097
|VIRIN:
|260408-N-EB640-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111640425
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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