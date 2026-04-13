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    AFN Naples - SAPR Proclamation BROLL Package

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.08.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    260408-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 8, 2026) AFN Naples b-roll package of the 2026 SAPR Proclamation signing at NSA Naples. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 05:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003097
    VIRIN: 260408-N-EB640-1002
    Filename: DOD_111640425
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples - SAPR Proclamation BROLL Package, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SAPR
    SAPR Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    SAPR 2026

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