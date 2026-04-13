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    Balikatan 26: Opening Ceremony Reel

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    CAMP GENERAL EMILIO AGUINALDO, PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2026

    Video by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines participate in the opening ceremony for Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 04:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003096
    VIRIN: 260420-M-LQ016-1002
    Filename: DOD_111640411
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CAMP GENERAL EMILIO AGUINALDO, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 26: Opening Ceremony Reel, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    StrongerTogether
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    BK25
    Balikatan 26

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