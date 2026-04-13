U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines participate in the opening ceremony for Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 04:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003096
|VIRIN:
|260420-M-LQ016-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111640411
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|CAMP GENERAL EMILIO AGUINALDO, PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Balikatan 26: Opening Ceremony Reel, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.