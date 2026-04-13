Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003095" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members participate in the opening ceremony for Exercise Balikatan 26 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (US Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Deighton Joel Saint-Cyr)