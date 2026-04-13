Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: Opening Ceremony

U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members participate in the opening ceremony for Exercise Balikatan 26 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 04:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003094
|VIRIN:
|260420-M-EH070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111640371
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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