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    Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: Opening Ceremony

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    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    04.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members participate in the opening ceremony for Exercise Balikatan 26 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 04:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003094
    VIRIN: 260420-M-EH070-1001
    Filename: DOD_111640371
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: MANILA, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: Opening Ceremony, by Sgt Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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