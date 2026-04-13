21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Land Navigation Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003090" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Competitors from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition conduct night land navigation during day two of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 20, 2026. Land navigation tests directly impact a squad's ability to move efficiently and accurately, find objectives, and react to changing situations in unfamiliar environments.. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)