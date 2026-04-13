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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Land Navigation Reel

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.19.2026

    Video by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Competitors from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition conduct night land navigation during day two of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 20, 2026. Land navigation tests directly impact a squad's ability to move efficiently and accurately, find objectives, and react to changing situations in unfamiliar environments.. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 05:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003090
    VIRIN: 260420-A-IR446-2880
    Filename: DOD_111640321
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Land Navigation Reel, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    First in Support
    Sword of Freedom
    21st TSC BSC 2026
    21 Strong

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