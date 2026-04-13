21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026: Night Land Navigation Reel

Competitors from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition conduct night land navigation during day two of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 20, 2026. Land navigation tests directly impact a squad's ability to move efficiently and accurately, find objectives, and react to changing situations in unfamiliar environments.. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 05:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003090
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-IR446-2880
|Filename:
|DOD_111640321
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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