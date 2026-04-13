21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Night Land Navigation B-Roll

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Competitors from across the 21st Theater Sustainment

Command footprint conduct night time land navigation during

day two of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army

Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 20, 2026.

Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to

showcase their toughest soldiers in a competition utilizing events

based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress

and fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)