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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Night Land Navigation B-Roll

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.19.2026

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Competitors from across the 21st Theater Sustainment
    Command footprint conduct night time land navigation during
    day two of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army
    Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 20, 2026.
    Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to
    showcase their toughest soldiers in a competition utilizing events
    based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress
    and fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 03:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003089
    VIRIN: 260420-A-RM492-8296
    Filename: DOD_111640292
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Night Land Navigation B-Roll, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SwordOf Freedom
    21st TSC BSC

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