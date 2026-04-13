21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Night Land Navigation B-Roll

Competitors from across the 21st Theater Sustainment
Command footprint conduct night time land navigation during
day two of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army
Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 20, 2026.
Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to
showcase their toughest soldiers in a competition utilizing events
based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress
and fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 03:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003089
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-RM492-8296
|Filename:
|DOD_111640292
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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