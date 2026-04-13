Kunsan Wolfpack Warrior Challenge

Airmen took part in the Ultimate Wolfpack Warrior Challenge at Kunsan Air Base, Korea, April 16, 2026. The challenge had Airmen run through a series of 8 stations to compete for the fastest time. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 00:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1003088
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-IL807-5220
|Filename:
|DOD_111640239
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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