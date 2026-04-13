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    Sgt. Kerista Thomas-Mariners

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Courtesy Video

    62nd Medical Squadron - Joint Base Lewis-McChord Clinic

    U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. Kerista Thomas participates in a Seattle Mariners shout out video at Joint Base Lewis- McChord, Washington, April 19, 2026. The video was captured to show support for the Seattle Mariners on their upcoming Major League Baseball tournament. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Raven Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 00:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003087
    VIRIN: 260418-D-D0724-1011
    Filename: DOD_111640237
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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