Sgt. Kerista Thomas-Mariners

U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. Kerista Thomas participates in a Seattle Mariners shout out video at Joint Base Lewis- McChord, Washington, April 19, 2026. The video was captured to show support for the Seattle Mariners on their upcoming Major League Baseball tournament. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Raven Jones)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 00:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003087
|VIRIN:
|260418-D-D0724-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_111640237
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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