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    Retired U.S. Marine Revisits Okinawa

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    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.12.2026

    Video by Seaman Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Harold Reichelderfer, retired Marine, alongside his daughter Christy Tapper, speak about his visit to White Beach Naval Facility held at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 12, 2026. This video highlighted an important moment for a retired Marine and his family. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 00:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003086
    VIRIN: 260420-N-SL047-1003
    Filename: DOD_111640231
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Retired U.S. Marine Revisits Okinawa, by SN Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    White Beach
    AFN Okinawa
    AFN

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