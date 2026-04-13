Retired U.S. Marine Revisits Okinawa

Harold Reichelderfer, retired Marine, alongside his daughter Christy Tapper, speak about his visit to White Beach Naval Facility held at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 12, 2026. This video highlighted an important moment for a retired Marine and his family. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 00:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003086
|VIRIN:
|260420-N-SL047-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111640231
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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