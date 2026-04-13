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    White Beach Fest 2026 Commercial

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    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.09.2026

    Video by Seaman Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, the commanding officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Capt. Yuichi Watanabe, commanding officer of the Okinawa Naval Base Unit of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, speak about the upcoming White Beach Festival on White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, March 9, 2026. This bilateral cooperation commercial informed the public of White Beach's largest event of the year. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 00:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003084
    VIRIN: 260420-N-SL047-1002
    Filename: DOD_111640229
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White Beach Fest 2026 Commercial, by SN Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Okinawa
    White Beach Festival
    AFN

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