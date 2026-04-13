White Beach Fest 2026 Commercial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003084" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, the commanding officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Capt. Yuichi Watanabe, commanding officer of the Okinawa Naval Base Unit of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, speak about the upcoming White Beach Festival on White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, March 9, 2026. This bilateral cooperation commercial informed the public of White Beach's largest event of the year. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)