White Beach Fest 2026 Commercial

U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, the commanding officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Capt. Yuichi Watanabe, commanding officer of the Okinawa Naval Base Unit of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, speak about the upcoming White Beach Festival on White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, March 9, 2026. This bilateral cooperation commercial informed the public of White Beach's largest event of the year. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 00:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003084
|VIRIN:
|260420-N-SL047-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111640229
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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