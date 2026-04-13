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    9th ESB Engineer Games 2026

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    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.17.2026

    Video by Seaman Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Dianna Zempel, commanding officer of 9th Engineer Support Battalion, talks about this year's Engineer Games held on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2026. The event was a series of competitions between on island engineers and bilateral Japanese allies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 23:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003083
    VIRIN: 260420-N-SL047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111640214
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, 9th ESB Engineer Games 2026, by SN Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Okinawa
    Engineer Games
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    AFN

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