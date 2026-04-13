9th ESB Engineer Games 2026

U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Dianna Zempel, commanding officer of 9th Engineer Support Battalion, talks about this year's Engineer Games held on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2026. The event was a series of competitions between on island engineers and bilateral Japanese allies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 23:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003083
|VIRIN:
|260420-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111640214
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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