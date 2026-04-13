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    University of Maryland Global Campus holds 2026 graduation on Okinawa

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    YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.18.2026

    Video by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    Gregory Fowler, president of the University of Maryland Global Campus, speaks about a graduation ceremony held in Yomitan, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2026. More than 200 students walked in the ceremony out of the more than 1,200 students UMGC served across Asia, including service members, their dependents and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 23:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003082
    VIRIN: 260420-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111640196
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, University of Maryland Global Campus holds 2026 graduation on Okinawa, by Cpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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