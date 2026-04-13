University of Maryland Global Campus holds 2026 graduation on Okinawa

Gregory Fowler, president of the University of Maryland Global Campus, speaks about a graduation ceremony held in Yomitan, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2026. More than 200 students walked in the ceremony out of the more than 1,200 students UMGC served across Asia, including service members, their dependents and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 23:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003082
|VIRIN:
|260420-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111640196
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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