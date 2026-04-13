Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003080" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducts a site survey in support of disaster relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku in Saipan, April 18, 2026. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)