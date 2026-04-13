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    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.17.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducts a site survey in support of disaster relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku in Saipan, April 18, 2026. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 23:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003080
    VIRIN: 260418-N-N2420-1001
    PIN: N24200
    Filename: DOD_111640186
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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