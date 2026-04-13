Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku

An MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducts a site survey in support of disaster relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku in Saipan, April 18, 2026. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 23:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003080
|VIRIN:
|260418-N-N2420-1001
|PIN:
|N24200
|Filename:
|DOD_111640186
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|MP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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