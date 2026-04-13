A video spotlight highlighting U.S. Navy Diver Benjamin Winters, a diver for Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Ship Repair Facility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 22:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003079
|VIRIN:
|260325-N-HE057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111640184
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Diver Benjamin Winters Spotlight, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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