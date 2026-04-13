(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Diver Benjamin Winters Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.24.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    A video spotlight highlighting U.S. Navy Diver Benjamin Winters, a diver for Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Ship Repair Facility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 22:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003079
    VIRIN: 260325-N-HE057-1001
    Filename: DOD_111640184
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Diver Benjamin Winters Spotlight, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SRF
    CFAY
    navy diver
    AFN Yokosuka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video