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    For the Full: A AAR on Leadership (CSM James)

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    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S Army James Calvin, the Command Sergeant Major (CSM) for the 1st Signal Bridge at Camp Humphreys South Korea, was interviewed by U.S Army Sgt Jazmin Cameron from Armed forces Network (AFN), on February 25,2026, on Camp Humphreys. A AAR (Action After Review) on Leadership is an interview series were Sgt. Cameron sits down with higher ranking leadership to interview them about their leadership philosophy and what they hope to accomplish and pass down in their military career. This series aims to give insightful knowledge and words of wisdom for any and all service members no matter the branch. Full story can be found on DIVDs and AFN Facebook page. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 00:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1003071
    VIRIN: 260225-A-YI736-7892
    Filename: DOD_111640075
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

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    This work, For the Full: A AAR on Leadership (CSM James), by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Pacific
    Interveiw
    Leadership and development
    Command Sergant Major
    For the Full Story
    1st Signal Briagde

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