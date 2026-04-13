Airman Spotlight: Master Sgt. Taj Martin

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Taj Martin with the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, speaks on his career, civilian life and the purpose of JTF-DC during an interview at the DC Armory in Washington D.C., March 27, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 20:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003070
|VIRIN:
|260328-A-OD941-4773
|Filename:
|DOD_111640066
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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