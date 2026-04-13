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    Airman Spotlight: Master Sgt. Taj Martin

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Taj Martin with the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, speaks on his career, civilian life and the purpose of JTF-DC during an interview at the DC Armory in Washington D.C., March 27, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 20:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003070
    VIRIN: 260328-A-OD941-4773
    Filename: DOD_111640066
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Airman Spotlight: Master Sgt. Taj Martin, by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DC Safe and Beautiful
    DC Safe

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