Airman Spotlight: Master Sgt. Taj Martin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003070" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Taj Martin with the District of Columbia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, speaks on his career, civilian life and the purpose of JTF-DC during an interview at the DC Armory in Washington D.C., March 27, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)