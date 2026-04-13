A video that notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of April, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 15th. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed on the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 00:40
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1003068
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-YI736-4771
|Filename:
|DOD_111640063
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HUBS: Spring Bazaar, by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.