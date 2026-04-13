21st TSC BSC Rugged Terrain Course, Weapons Qualifications

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003053" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command complete the rugged terrain trail and weapons qualification during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 19, 2026. The event tests competitors’ physical endurance, marksmanship, and ability to perform under demanding conditions. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)