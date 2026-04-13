21st TSC BSC Rugged Terrain Course, Weapons Qualifications

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command complete the rugged terrain trail and weapons qualification during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 19, 2026. The event tests competitors’ physical endurance, marksmanship, and ability to perform under demanding conditions. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003053
|VIRIN:
|260419-A-PT551-8652
|Filename:
|DOD_111639793
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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