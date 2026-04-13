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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 day 1

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    HOLLOMAN, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    B-roll of Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026, April 18, 2026, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003052
    VIRIN: 260418-F-AS732-1001
    Filename: DOD_111639791
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: HOLLOMAN, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 day 1, by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    America 250
    Legacy of Liberty Airshow 2026

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