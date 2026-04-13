Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003049" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Twenty-seven service members from the Minnesota National Guard and NATO allied nations Canada and Croatia participate in the 2026 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition, April 15-18, 2026, at Camp Ripley Training Center, near Little Falls, Minn. This competition tests participants’ knowledge, technical and tactical proficiency, physical endurance, and resilience through a series of demanding events where competitors refine critical warfighting skills. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the Midwest at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, hosted this year by the Michigan National Guard at Fort Custer, Mich., April 29 through May 3, 2026. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Newbanks)