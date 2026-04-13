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    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior

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    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh and Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks

    Minnesota National Guard

    Twenty-seven service members from the Minnesota National Guard and NATO allied nations Canada and Croatia participate in the 2026 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition, April 15-18, 2026, at Camp Ripley Training Center, near Little Falls, Minn. This competition tests participants’ knowledge, technical and tactical proficiency, physical endurance, and resilience through a series of demanding events where competitors refine critical warfighting skills. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the Midwest at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, hosted this year by the Michigan National Guard at Fort Custer, Mich., April 29 through May 3, 2026. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Newbanks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 12:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003049
    VIRIN: 260419-Z-AR912-1001
    Filename: DOD_111639652
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US

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    This work, Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh and SSG Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    best warrior
    Readiness
    State Partnership Program (SPP
    Minnesota National Guard
    Croatia
    Canada

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