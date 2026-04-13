B-Roll package of U.S. Army Soldiers competing in 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 19, 2026. The rugged terrain tested the soldiers physical and and the M4 and M249 range tested their marksmanship skills. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 11:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003047
|VIRIN:
|260419-A-DR666-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111639554
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Competition Day 1 B-Roll, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.