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    21st TSC Best Squad Competition Day 1 B-Roll

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.18.2026

    Video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    B-Roll package of U.S. Army Soldiers competing in 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 19, 2026. The rugged terrain tested the soldiers physical and and the M4 and M249 range tested their marksmanship skills. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003047
    VIRIN: 260419-A-DR666-1007
    Filename: DOD_111639554
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Competition Day 1 B-Roll, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    First in Support
    Sword of Freedom
    21st TSC BSC 2026
    21 Strong

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