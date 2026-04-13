U.S., PAF soldiers execute bilateral live-fire training during Salaknib 26

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conduct an artillery live-fire exercise alongside Philippine Soldiers as part of Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay Combat Readiness Training Area, Canantong, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 16-17, 2026. Soldiers fired artillery alongside Philippine Army soldiers assigned to the Army Artillery "King of Battle" Regiment for a bilateral artillery live-fire event. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)
[0:00-00:40]
Night-time preparations of M119A3 howitzer.
[0:40-2:11]
Daytime preparations of M119A3 howitzer.
[2:11-3:30]
Live fire exercise.
[2:53-3:11]
Gregorio Catapang Jr. (right), retired 45th chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, fires the M119A3 Howitzer.
[3:12-3:42]
U.S. Soldiers receive the “King of Battle” tab. Artillery is commonly referred to as the king of battle.
[3:16-3:23]
U.S. Army Cpt. Colleen Gargiulo, company commander of Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine soldiers fire a 105mm Italian pack howitzer.
[3:42-4:13]
U.S. Soldiers and Philippine Soldiers group photo.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 04:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003034
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-RE759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111639425
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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