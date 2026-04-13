U.S., PAF soldiers execute bilateral live-fire training during Salaknib 26

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conduct an artillery live-fire exercise alongside Philippine Soldiers as part of Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay Combat Readiness Training Area, Canantong, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 16-17, 2026. Soldiers fired artillery alongside Philippine Army soldiers assigned to the Army Artillery "King of Battle" Regiment for a bilateral artillery live-fire event. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)







[0:00-00:40]

Night-time preparations of M119A3 howitzer.



[0:40-2:11]

Daytime preparations of M119A3 howitzer.



[2:11-3:30]

Live fire exercise.



[2:53-3:11]

Gregorio Catapang Jr. (right), retired 45th chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, fires the M119A3 Howitzer.



[3:12-3:42]

U.S. Soldiers receive the “King of Battle” tab. Artillery is commonly referred to as the king of battle.



[3:16-3:23]

U.S. Army Cpt. Colleen Gargiulo, company commander of Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine soldiers fire a 105mm Italian pack howitzer.



[3:42-4:13]

U.S. Soldiers and Philippine Soldiers group photo.