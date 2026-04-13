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    U.S., PAF soldiers execute bilateral live-fire training during Salaknib 26

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conduct an artillery live-fire exercise alongside Philippine Soldiers as part of Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay Combat Readiness Training Area, Canantong, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 16-17, 2026. Soldiers fired artillery alongside Philippine Army soldiers assigned to the Army Artillery "King of Battle" Regiment for a bilateral artillery live-fire event. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)



    [0:00-00:40]
    Night-time preparations of M119A3 howitzer.

    [0:40-2:11]
    Daytime preparations of M119A3 howitzer.

    [2:11-3:30]
    Live fire exercise.

    [2:53-3:11]
    Gregorio Catapang Jr. (right), retired 45th chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, fires the M119A3 Howitzer.

    [3:12-3:42]
    U.S. Soldiers receive the “King of Battle” tab. Artillery is commonly referred to as the king of battle.

    [3:16-3:23]
    U.S. Army Cpt. Colleen Gargiulo, company commander of Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine soldiers fire a 105mm Italian pack howitzer.

    [3:42-4:13]
    U.S. Soldiers and Philippine Soldiers group photo.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 04:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003034
    VIRIN: 260418-A-RE759-1001
    Filename: DOD_111639425
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., PAF soldiers execute bilateral live-fire training during Salaknib 26, by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    King of Battle
    Tropic Lightning
    LFX
    25thID
    Salaknib26

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