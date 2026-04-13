21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 AFT Reel

Competitors from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition conduct the army fitness test during day one of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 19, 2026. Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to showcase their toughest soldiers in competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
Digital Dreams (Sueños Digitales) – Melodic Metal Instrumental by David J. Barrios is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 06:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003030
|VIRIN:
|260419-A-IR446-5077
|Filename:
|DOD_111639414
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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