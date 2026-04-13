Timelapse video of burnt forests, burnt trees, and recently planted seedlings during a planting on the Mendocino National Forest, April 15, 2026.
In just eight days, the Forest Service, Patriot Restoration Ops, and Clear Lake Environmental Research Center planted 71,000 seedlings on the hillsides near Clear Lake east of the communities Nice and Lucerne. The ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, and incense cedar came from a nearby Forest Service nursery in Placerville, California. The reforestation effort, part of the Northshore Restoration Project, aims to reforest over 2,600 acres. Another project objective is to reduce fuels, such as brush and dead trees, on approximately 40,000 acres, lowering wildfire risk to nearby communities. (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 01:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003026
|VIRIN:
|260416-O-NM884-1847
|Filename:
|DOD_111639158
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reforestation Timelapse Reel, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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