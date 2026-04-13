Reforestation Timelapse Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003026" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Timelapse video of burnt forests, burnt trees, and recently planted seedlings during a planting on the Mendocino National Forest, April 15, 2026.



In just eight days, the Forest Service, Patriot Restoration Ops, and Clear Lake Environmental Research Center planted 71,000 seedlings on the hillsides near Clear Lake east of the communities Nice and Lucerne. The ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, and incense cedar came from a nearby Forest Service nursery in Placerville, California. The reforestation effort, part of the Northshore Restoration Project, aims to reforest over 2,600 acres. Another project objective is to reduce fuels, such as brush and dead trees, on approximately 40,000 acres, lowering wildfire risk to nearby communities. (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)