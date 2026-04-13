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    Hawaii National Guard provides drinking water to Waialua community

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    WAIALUA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Video by Spc. Donald Bond 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii National Guard (HING) service members distribute potable drinking water to community members at Otake Camp and Mill Camp following a boil water notice issued by the Hawaii Department of Health, Waialua, Hawaii, April 18, 2026. U.S. Army Spc. Kawika Low, an artillery canon crew member assigned to 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, HING, describes the potable water distribution as the HING continues to assist state and county partners in recovery efforts following back-to-back storms. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 21:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003025
    VIRIN: 260418-Z-XQ428-1002
    Filename: DOD_111639156
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: WAIALUA, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Hawaii National Guard provides drinking water to Waialua community, by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    Disaster relief
    US Army
    National Guard Bureau
    Kona Low
    April Severe Weather Response

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