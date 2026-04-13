Hawaii National Guard provides drinking water to Waialua community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003025" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hawaii National Guard (HING) service members distribute potable drinking water to community members at Otake Camp and Mill Camp following a boil water notice issued by the Hawaii Department of Health, Waialua, Hawaii, April 18, 2026. U.S. Army Spc. Kawika Low, an artillery canon crew member assigned to 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, HING, describes the potable water distribution as the HING continues to assist state and county partners in recovery efforts following back-to-back storms. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)