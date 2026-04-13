U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott, commander of the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses how leaders can create legacies by developing the next generation of leaders. This is episode 11 of the "Tone From The Top" series. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 19:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1003019
|VIRIN:
|260417-Z-KE355-6137
|Filename:
|DOD_111639049
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tone from the Top - "Planting Trees You'll Never Sit Under", by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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