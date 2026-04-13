Medics take part in Delayed Evacuation Casualty Management Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003017" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Combat medics take part in a Delayed Evacuation Casualty Management training at the Fort Hood Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort Hood, Texas, April 17, 2026. DECM training allows medics to manage casualties with limited resources beyond the typical 20-minute window before evacuation, becoming better equipped to save lives and increase survivability in austere, remote or contested environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer)