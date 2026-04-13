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    Medics take part in Delayed Evacuation Casualty Management Training

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Combat medics take part in a Delayed Evacuation Casualty Management training at the Fort Hood Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort Hood, Texas, April 17, 2026. DECM training allows medics to manage casualties with limited resources beyond the typical 20-minute window before evacuation, becoming better equipped to save lives and increase survivability in austere, remote or contested environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 16:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003017
    VIRIN: 260317-A-AZ941-2002
    Filename: DOD_111639042
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: TEXAS, US

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    This work, Medics take part in Delayed Evacuation Casualty Management Training, by SSG Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Hood, DECM, medical, medics, Army

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