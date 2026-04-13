Medics partake in Delayed Evacuation Casualty Management Training

Combat medics partake in a Delayed Evacuation Casualty Management training at the Fort Hood Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort Hood, Texas, April 17, 2026. DECM training allows medics to manage casualties with limited resources beyond the typical 20-minute window before evacuation, becoming better equipped to save lives and increase survivability in austere, remote or contested environments.
Interview with Joseph Day, Paramedic Site Lead, Fort Hood Medical Simulation Training Center
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003014
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-AZ941-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111638974
|Length:
|00:07:40
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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