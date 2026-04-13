101st Rakkasans Conduct Night MOUT Assault at JRTC (1 of 4)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003009" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a nighttime assault on the Shughart-Gordon training complex during Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training at a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 17, 2026. The objective is one of the most significant missions of the rotation, requiring precise coordination between brigade, battalion and company-level elements to successfully secure the objective. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sandy Vera Vazquez)