21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Layout (Day 0)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003006" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers spread out their equipment during the day zero layout at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition in Camp Aachen, Germany, April 18, 2026. Leaders check each item to ensure accountability and readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith)