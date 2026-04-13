U.S. Soldiers spread out their equipment during the day zero layout at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition in Camp Aachen, Germany, April 18, 2026. Leaders check each item to ensure accountability and readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 06:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003006
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-IK168-5861
|Filename:
|DOD_111638807
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Layout (Day 0), by PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.