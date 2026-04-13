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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Layout (Day 0)

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.17.2026

    Video by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers spread out their equipment during the day zero layout at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition in Camp Aachen, Germany, April 18, 2026. Leaders check each item to ensure accountability and readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 06:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003006
    VIRIN: 260418-A-IK168-5861
    Filename: DOD_111638807
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Layout (Day 0), by PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    SwordOfFreedom
    21st TSC BSC 2026

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