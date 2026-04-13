B-Roll package of U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command senior enlisted advisor, speaks to all the 21st TSC best squad competition teams and cadre members on Camp Aachen, Germany, April 18, 2026. The introduction sets the example for how the competition will need hard work and dedication from each and every team and member. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 10:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003002
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-DR666-1021
|Filename:
|DOD_111638391
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Day 0 Welcome Brief B-Roll Package, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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