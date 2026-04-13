21st TSC Best Squad Day 0 Welcome Brief B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003002" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll package of U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command senior enlisted advisor, speaks to all the 21st TSC best squad competition teams and cadre members on Camp Aachen, Germany, April 18, 2026. The introduction sets the example for how the competition will need hard work and dedication from each and every team and member. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)