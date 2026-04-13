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    21st TSC Best Squad Day 0 Welcome Brief B-Roll Package

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.17.2026

    Video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    B-Roll package of U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command senior enlisted advisor, speaks to all the 21st TSC best squad competition teams and cadre members on Camp Aachen, Germany, April 18, 2026. The introduction sets the example for how the competition will need hard work and dedication from each and every team and member. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 10:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003002
    VIRIN: 260418-A-DR666-1021
    Filename: DOD_111638391
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Day 0 Welcome Brief B-Roll Package, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    21st TSC BSC 2026

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