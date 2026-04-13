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    U.S. Coast Guard conducts overflights to assess hazards, damage following Typhoon Sinlaku

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    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    04.15.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, conducts an overflight of Rota April 16, 2026. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel aboard the airplane assessed hazards and damage to ports, waterways, and coastal infrastructure following Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 00:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002994
    VIRIN: 260416-G-G0214-2002
    Filename: DOD_111638217
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FM

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    TAGS

    typhoon
    hc130
    overflight
    Air Station Barbers Point
    rota
    Sinlaku

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