U.S. Coast Guard conducts overflights to assess hazards, damage following Typhoon Sinlaku

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, conducts an overflight of Guam April 16, 2026. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel aboard the airplane assessed hazards and damage to ports, waterways, and coastal infrastructure following Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 00:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002993
|VIRIN:
|260417-G-G0214-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111638216
|Length:
|00:08:39
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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