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    Soldiers have discussion with current, former Packers players during 2026 Tailgate Tour stop at Fort McCoy

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Here's a video of a Q and A session between current and former Green Bay Packers players April 17, 2026, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The 2026 Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour visited Fort McCoy on April 17 and part of their stop was a lunch and visit with Soldiers at Fort McCoy. The event lasted nearly two hours and every Soldier was able to get photos with the players and personnel on the Tour. Tour participants include Ed Policy, Edgerrin Cooper, Evan Williams, Randall Cobb, James Jones, Desmond Bishop, and Brandon Jackson. Fort McCoy’s Garrison leadership participated, and the event was coordinated by Fort McCoy's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 22:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002991
    VIRIN: 260417-A-OK556-3773
    Filename: DOD_111638196
    Length: 00:09:01
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, Soldiers have discussion with current, former Packers players during 2026 Tailgate Tour stop at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Green Bay Packers, Tailgate Tour, IMCOM

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