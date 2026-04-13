(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: 374th Air Wing flies typhoon relief supplies to Saipan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.18.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy 

    36th Wing

    Two C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Air Wing land to support disaster relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2026. The 374th AW delivered over 34,640 pounds of food, water, equipment and supplies to Saipan residents in the Northern Marianas Islands Territory. Government and military organizations are providing humanitarian support to Typhoon Sinlaku-impacted areas across the Southwest Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 02:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002990
    VIRIN: 260418-F-CN281-1448
    Filename: DOD_111638185
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: 374th Air Wing flies typhoon relief supplies to Saipan, by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cargo movement
    disaster relief
    natural disaster
    C-130J Super Hercules
    TyphoonSinlaku

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video