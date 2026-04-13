Two C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Air Wing land to support disaster relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2026. The 374th AW delivered over 34,640 pounds of food, water, equipment and supplies to Saipan residents in the Northern Marianas Islands Territory. Government and military organizations are providing humanitarian support to Typhoon Sinlaku-impacted areas across the Southwest Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 02:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002990
|VIRIN:
|260418-F-CN281-1448
|Filename:
|DOD_111638185
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: 374th Air Wing flies typhoon relief supplies to Saipan, by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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