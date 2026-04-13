B-roll: 374th Air Wing flies typhoon relief supplies to Saipan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002990" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Air Wing land to support disaster relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2026. The 374th AW delivered over 34,640 pounds of food, water, equipment and supplies to Saipan residents in the Northern Marianas Islands Territory. Government and military organizations are providing humanitarian support to Typhoon Sinlaku-impacted areas across the Southwest Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)